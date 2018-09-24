A sunny day today — then the rain returns

There's friendly weather for storm recovery efforts today, but it's expected to start raining before sunrise Tuesday.

Monday's high will be about 16 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Showers are expected to start early Tuesday morning, with a good chance of rain until Wednesday evening.

Volunteers are going house-to-house in Dunrobin today to board up windows and doors and try to prevent further water damage, according to Coun. Eli El-Chantiry.

