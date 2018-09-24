Skip to Main Content
A sunny day today — then the rain returns
There's friendly weather for storm recovery efforts today, but it's expected to start raining before sunrise Tuesday.

High of 16 C expected Monday, showers likely starting early Tuesday

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Christine Earle, her sons Iain (left), Aidan (right), and friend Brandon Bates look at branches and building material swept into her pool by a tornado. Two tornadoes touched down in Ottawa-Gatineau on Sept. 21, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Monday's high will be about 16 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Showers are expected to start early Tuesday morning, with a good chance of rain until Wednesday evening.

Volunteers are going house-to-house in Dunrobin today to board up windows and doors and try to prevent further water damage, according to Coun. Eli El-Chantiry.

