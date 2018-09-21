Skip to Main Content
Expect strong winds and rain today as fall arrives
Expect strong winds and rain today as fall arrives

Summer's last gasp Friday comes with rain, a chance of thunderstorms, rising heat and humidity, and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms possible, wind warning issued for the Kingston, Ont., area

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Thunderstorms and strong winds are in the forecast for Friday. (The Canadian Press)

What a day!

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying winds could gust to 80 km/h on Friday afternoon and early in the evening as a cold front moves through the region.

Winds of 60 to 70 km/h are expected to continue after the cold front passes in the evening, then diminish overnight.

So far a wind warning has only been issued for the Kingston, Ont., which could see winds gusting at about 90 km/h.

The temperature in Ottawa is expected to reach about 26 C, but will feel more like 34 with the humidity.

Thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening, but a bright and cooler weekend lies ahead as we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall.

