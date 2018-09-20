Skip to Main Content
Thursday continues seasonal temperatures
Wet weather is expected at times Friday as warm, muggy air is drawn in.

The high will be 21 C with a mix of sun and cloud

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be another fall-like day in the capital on Thursday. (Samuel Rodrigue/Radio-Canada)

Seasonal temperatures continue today.

Look for a high of 21 C with intervals of cloud and sun, with cloud becoming the winner.

Wet weather is expected at times Friday as warm, muggy air is drawn in on the heels of some gusty winds.

We may even see a thunderstorm. Cooler weather returns for the weekend.

