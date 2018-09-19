Weather
Wednesday delivers a blow to humidity
The humidity is pretty much gone as more seasonal temperatures arrive on Wednesday.
The high will be 22 C with a light breeze
The humidity is pretty much gone and a much more seasonal air mass has moved in.
Look for some sunshine to develop with a high near 22 C and a light northerly breeze.
Tonight will provide a few clouds and a low of 8 C.
The average high for mid-to-late September is 18 C, with the average low 9 C.
Wet weather is expected late Thursday and Friday before a clear, cool weekend, with highs of 16 C both Saturday and Sunday.
