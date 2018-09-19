Skip to Main Content
Wednesday delivers a blow to humidity
Wednesday delivers a blow to humidity

The humidity is pretty much gone as more seasonal temperatures arrive on Wednesday.

The high will be 22 C with a light breeze

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, but wetter weather is in store for Thursday and Friday. (CBC)

The humidity is pretty much gone and a much more seasonal air mass has moved in.

Look for some sunshine to develop with a high near 22 C and a light northerly breeze.

Tonight will provide a few clouds and a low of 8 C.

The average high for mid-to-late September is 18 C, with the average low 9 C.

Wet weather is expected late Thursday and Friday before a clear, cool weekend, with highs of 16 C both Saturday and Sunday.

