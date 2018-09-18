Weather
Tuesday will start to cool things off
Fall is the season of change — and both are on the way. A cold front will be passing through bringing and end to hot and humid temperatures.
Things are looking cooler for the rest of the week
Change is on the way.
A cold front passing through the region this morning will begin to lower the temperatures and humidity.
Look for intervals of cloud and sun with a northerly breeze developing, and a cooler high of 24 C.
Showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
