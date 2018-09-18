Skip to Main Content
Tuesday will start to cool things off
Tuesday will start to cool things off

Fall is the season of change — and both are on the way. A cold front will be passing through bringing and end to hot and humid temperatures.

Things are looking cooler for the rest of the week

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Look for a mix of sun and cloud as things begin to cool off. (Samuel Rodrigue/Radio-Canada)

Change is on the way.

A cold front passing through the region this morning will begin to lower the temperatures and humidity.

Look for intervals of cloud and sun with a northerly breeze developing, and a cooler high of 24 C.

Showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

