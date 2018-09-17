September hot spell continues with another day of sunshine

This mid-September hot spell continues with another balmy day in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is forecasting a sun-filled day with highs approaching 30 C.

The humidity could make conditions feel like 35.

Monday evening will bring scattered clouds, with the overnight low dipping into the high teens.

Tuesday should be another scorcher, with cooler temperatures potentially arriving by mid-week.

There's a chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.