Expect a warm and humid weekend

Weather

The humidity will continue to build, with humidex values in the mid 30s through the weekend.

Last weekend of summer will feel like its peak

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Be prepared for a very warm and humid weekend. (Pawel Dwulit/The Canadian Press)

It's going to be a hot one this weekend. 

We are in September, but it won't feel like it  on Saturday. 

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 29 C, but the humidity will make it feel more like 37. 

The forecast for Sunday is much of the same, with overnight lows in the high teens.

Enjoy the last summer-like weekend. Temperatures are poised to drop as next week goes on.

