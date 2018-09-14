Friday kicks off a warm, humid weekend

Any overnight fog patches will burn off today, leaving mainly sunny skies and a warm high near 27 C.

The humidity will continue to build, with humidex values in the mid 30s through the weekend.

Overnight lows are in the high teens.

Enjoy the last summer-like weekend: temperatures are poised to drop as next week goes on.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.

