Friday kicks off a warm, humid weekend
The humidity will continue to build, with humidex values in the mid 30s through the weekend.

Last weekend of summer will feel like its peak

Ian Black · CBC News ·
The weekend promises to be sunny and warm, but next week temperatures are set to dip. (Ian Black/CBC)

Any overnight fog patches will burn off today, leaving mainly sunny skies and a warm high near 27 C.

Overnight lows are in the high teens.

Enjoy the last summer-like weekend: temperatures are poised to drop as next week goes on.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.

