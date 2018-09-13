Thursday will be another warm and sunny day

There are some areas of patchy fog again to start the day, but that will burn off to give the latest in a string of mainly sunny and pleasant days.

Look for a high near 25 C.

The humidity, while rising a bit, will still be tolerable at 31.

We should have a clear night with a low of 15 C.

Friday through the weekend will be very warm and humid.

We could see some rain to start the next work week.

