Warmer temperatures and sun come on Wednesday

Watch out for fog in some areas this morning, but after any of that burns off, not a bad day at all.

With any luck, the low cloud will break up enough for some sun to peek through and the high will hit a milder 24 C with light winds.

A few clouds tonight, some of them low enough to form fog, with a low of 11 C.

A bright and pleasant day is yours to enjoy on Thursday with a mostly sunny high of 27.

The weekend forecast is looking similar to that.

