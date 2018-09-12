Weather
Warmer temperatures and sun come on Wednesday
The high will hit a milder 24 C with light winds.
Some fog in the morning should burn off quickly
Watch out for fog in some areas this morning, but after any of that burns off, not a bad day at all.
With any luck, the low cloud will break up enough for some sun to peek through and the high will hit a milder 24 C with light winds.
A few clouds tonight, some of them low enough to form fog, with a low of 11 C.
A bright and pleasant day is yours to enjoy on Thursday with a mostly sunny high of 27.
The weekend forecast is looking similar to that.
