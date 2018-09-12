Skip to Main Content
Warmer temperatures and sun come on Wednesday
Warmer temperatures and sun come on Wednesday

The high will hit a milder 24 C with light winds.

Some fog in the morning should burn off quickly

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Expect sunny skies to return on Wednesday. (CBC)

Watch out for fog in some areas this morning, but after any of that burns off, not a bad day at all. 

With any luck, the low cloud will break up enough for some sun to peek through and the high will hit a milder 24 C with light winds.

A few clouds tonight, some of them low enough to form fog, with a low of 11 C.

A bright and pleasant day is yours to enjoy on Thursday with a mostly sunny high of 27.

The weekend forecast is looking similar to that.

