Weather
Cloudy Tuesday, but with a more summer-like temperature
A cloudy day in store with the possibility of a shower or some drizzle in spots this morning.
Summer weather will reappear later this week
Fog patches should lift under mainly cloudy skies.
It will be a touch milder than Monday, with a high near 20 C and light winds.
Much milder, summer-like weather develops Wednesday into the weekend, with highs above 25 C.
