Weather

Cloudy Tuesday, but with a more summer-like temperature

A cloudy day in store with the possibility of a shower or some drizzle in spots this morning.

Summer weather will reappear later this week

Ian Black · CBC News ·
A mostly cloudy day, with a chance of showers, but you probably won't need a sweater by this afternoon. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Fog patches should lift under mainly cloudy skies.

It will be a touch milder than Monday, with a high near 20 C and light winds.

Much milder, summer-like weather develops Wednesday into the weekend, with highs above 25 C.

