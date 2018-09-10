Skip to Main Content
Get ready for a rain-soaked Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau
Environment Canada is forecasting rain this afternoon and a high of only 15 C.

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Prepare for soggy bike rides today in Ottawa-Gatineau, as the forecast calls for rain starting in the early afternoon. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

It should be a rain-soaked Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies and rain starting early this afternoon, with a high of only 15 C.

That precipitation should continue throughout the evening as well before fizzling to drizzle overnight.

The low is expected to be around 13 C and there could be some fog too.

Tuesday will be cloudy, but for now, there's only a four in 10 chance we'll be hit with more showers.

It looks like it  will warm up on Wednesday through the last full weekend of summer. 

