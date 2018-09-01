Summery temperatures brighten Ottawa's Labour Day long weekend

The Labour Day long weekend in Ottawa will see the return of summer weather as the heat and humidity rise.

On Saturday, under mixed skies, the high should reach about 28 C, but the humidity could make it feel as high as 35. Overnight the temperature is expected to dip down to 19 C.

Sunday should reach 27 C, again under mixed skies, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Overnight the temperature will reach about 18 C, and the chance of showers increases to 60 per cent.

Looking ahead to the Labour Day holiday Monday, there's a 60 per cent chance of showers under cloudy skies, and the high could reach about 29 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.