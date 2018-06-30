Skip to Main Content
Saturday starts your long weekend on a hot note
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.

Forecast high of 33 C for Saturday as heat wave begins

You might want to head to the beach to keep cool this weekend, but make sure to bring your sunscreen. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Saturday will be a hot one. 

As you get outside for the long weekend make sure to take plenty of water with you and stay in the shade when you can. 

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a high of 33 C on Saturday, with some risk of a late-day thunderstorm. 

The agency has also issued a heat warning for the region

The mercury will climb on Sunday to 36 C. and it is not expected to cool down until well into next week. 

