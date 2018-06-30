Saturday starts your long weekend on a hot note

Saturday will be a hot one.

As you get outside for the long weekend make sure to take plenty of water with you and stay in the shade when you can.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a high of 33 C on Saturday, with some risk of a late-day thunderstorm.

The agency has also issued a heat warning for the region.

The mercury will climb on Sunday to 36 C. and it is not expected to cool down until well into next week.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.