Rain on the way after Sunday scorcher

It's going to be a second straight scorcher today in Ottawa-Gatineau, but this one comes with a bit of rain.

Environment Canada is calling for showers to begin near noon, followed by a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The high is 27 C, but it could feel like 37 in the humidity.

That's not too far off from what we went through Sunday, so Ottawa Public Health's tips for staying cool definitely still apply.

There's a decent chance of showers Monday night, but skies should clear as we approach midnight.

Expect the sun to return on Tuesday.