Weather
Chance of rain Saturday morning, but then it will heat up
Saturday starts with a chance of rain, but it will get warm.
The high will be near 30 C
Another warm spell is in store for Ottawa this weekend.
There is a 30 per cent chance of rain, but that will wrap up by in the morning.
After that Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 38.
Sunday will be another sunny day with a high of 31 C and Monday it will climb again to 33 C.
