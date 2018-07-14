Chance of rain Saturday morning, but then it will heat up

Another warm spell is in store for Ottawa this weekend.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain, but that will wrap up by in the morning.

After that Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 38.

Sunday will be another sunny day with a high of 31 C and Monday it will climb again to 33 C.

