Skip to Main Content
Chance of rain Saturday morning, but then it will heat up
Weather

Chance of rain Saturday morning, but then it will heat up

Saturday starts with a chance of rain, but it will get warm.

The high will be near 30 C

CBC News ·
Warm, sunny weather is expected in Ottawa this weekend. ((Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press))

Another warm spell is in store for Ottawa this weekend. 

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain, but that will wrap up by in the morning. 

After that Environment Canada is predicting a high of 30 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 38. 

Sunday will be another sunny day with a high of 31 C and Monday it will climb again to 33 C. 

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us