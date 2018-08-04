Weather
Saturday starts a hot long weekend
There will be a 60 per cent of showers and potentially even a thunderstorm
Expect a high of 30 C with a risk of a thunderstorm
Be prepared for a warm weekend.
On Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will climb to 30 C, with humidity making it feel like 35.
There will be a 60 per cent of showers and potentially even a thunderstorm
It should cool down a little overnight, but on Sunday the temperatures will climb again.
The forecast for Monday is much the same with a high of 32 C and a risk of thunderstorms again.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.