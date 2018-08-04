Saturday starts a hot long weekend

Be prepared for a warm weekend.

On Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will climb to 30 C, with humidity making it feel like 35.

There will be a 60 per cent of showers and potentially even a thunderstorm

It should cool down a little overnight, but on Sunday the temperatures will climb again.

The forecast for Monday is much the same with a high of 32 C and a risk of thunderstorms again.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.