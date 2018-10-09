Skip to Main Content
Tuesday brings a taste of summer
Temperatures will soar to near record levels today, with July-like humidity to boot.

Weirdly warm temperatures could last until Thursday

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Above normal temperatures on Tuesday will be a blessing for those missing summer. (CBC)

The high will climb to 25 C with humidity making it feel like 33.

The highest recorded temperature in Ottawa's history on Oct. 9 was 27.7 C in 2011.

Winds will blow from the southwest, and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible all day and night.

You can expect fog in some areas when the sun isn't powerful enough to evaporate it.

Look for above normal temperatures and a chance of rain through to Thursday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

