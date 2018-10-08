It's a mild and cloudy Thanksgiving in Ottawa-Gatineau

Folks who like sweater weather and warm pumpkin lattes will be giving thanks for today's forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Thanksgiving Monday, with a bit of wind and highs hitting the 13 C mark.

There's a decent chance of showers starting this evening, however — and even a possible thunderstorm through tomorrow afternoon.

You'll be trading that latte for an iced coffee on back-to-work Tuesday, with temperatures soaring all the way to the mid-20s and a humidex of … 34!?

We just might hit the highest temperature in Ottawa's recorded history if it tops the mark of 27.7 C set in 2011.

