Expect a cool and rainy start to Saturday
Expect a cool and rainy start to Saturday

Rain and a chill in Saturday's forecast

CBC News ·
Expect a cool start to the weekend with some light showers. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

A couple of showers in the area today to kick off the long weekend.

Don't look for sunshine, as clouds will dominate and temperatures will be struggling again to get out of the single digits.

An easterly breeze near 15 km/h will add to the chill.

Let's keep our fingers crossed for a sunny break Sunday, with a slightly milder high of 14 C.

