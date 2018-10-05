Skip to Main Content
It's a bright and chilly Friday in Ottawa-Gatineau

Grab a heavy jacket since today's high may not escape the single digits.

Today's high may not escape the single digits

You'll want to grab a warm jacket today as the temperature in Ottawa-Gatineau may not even hit 10 C. (Ian Black/CBC)

It's a chilly — and in some cases frosty — start to the day in Ottawa-Gatineau.

You'll want to grab a heavier jacket and maybe even some gloves. Even though we'll see some sun mixed in with the clouds, the high will be hard-pressed to get out of the single digits.

Tonight's low will hover around the freezing mark.

Showers will catch up with us on Saturday, while Sunday also has a fair chance of some rain.

