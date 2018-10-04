Get ready for a wild and windy Thursday

Hold on to your hats, Ottawa-Gatineau: we're in for a wild ride today.

Rain this morning will slow down the commute, while southwest winds will gust over 50 km/h.

Today's high climbs into the low 20s, with skies clearing over the course of the afternoon and those gusty winds shifting to the northwest.

Then the overnight low falls all the way to 0 C! Expect frost.

There are frost advisories in place for areas north and west of Gatineau.

Friday is looking chilly and sunny, Saturday looks rainy, Sunday has a slight chance of rain and Thanksgiving Monday is poised to be cloudy, but dry.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.