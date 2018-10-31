Expect a cold rain on Wednesday

Prepare yourselves for a chilly rain today.

The high only hits 5 C and the breeze won't help so bundle up and take an umbrella.

The good news for the trick or treaters is that the rain tapers off later in the afternoon, so it should be clear when you head out to get candy.

There may also be some fog to contend with later in the day and evening.

There's a special weather statement from Environment Canada with a heads-up there could be freezing rain in areas north of Gatineau tomorrow morning.

Thursday is set to be overcast and there is more rain in the forecast Friday and Saturday.

