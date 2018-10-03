Weather
Wednesday comes with a warm up
After some low cloud and fog patches burn off, a decent day lies ahead.
Temperatures will climb to a more seasonal 17 C under a mix of sun and cloud
Temperatures will climb to a more seasonal 17 C under a mix of sun and cloud, and the wind won't be as strong as Tuesday.
A brief spike in temperatures Thursday with morning rain or thunder, and afternoon sun, before colder air comes in later in the day.
