Wednesday comes with a warm up
Wednesday comes with a warm up

After some low cloud and fog patches burn off, a decent day lies ahead.

Temperatures will climb to a more seasonal 17 C under a mix of sun and cloud

Wednesday will be a nicer day to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

After some low cloud and fog patches burn off, a decent day lies ahead.

Temperatures will climb to a more seasonal 17 C under a mix of sun and cloud, and the wind won't be as strong as Tuesday.

A brief spike in temperatures Thursday with morning rain or thunder, and afternoon sun, before colder air comes in later in the day.

