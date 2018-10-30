The sun returns on Tuesday

The sun should come out again on Tuesday.

After the wet weather we have seen, expect clear skies for most of the day.

You can expect a high of 7 C, which is still a touch cooler than average for this time of year.

The wind will be coming out of the west at 15 to 20 km/h.

Showers will return on Wednesday, but they should end before kids start to head out for trick-or-treating.

There's a special weather statement from Environment Canada with a heads-up there could be freezing rain in areas north of Gatineau tomorrow morning, so stay tuned for more details on that.

Ottawa`s forecast mentions a risk of freezing rain tomorrow morning, but nothing more.

The rest of the week looks mostly overcast and wet, so enjoy the sun today.

