A sloppy day turns into a slippery night
The forecast is calling for a mix of snow and rain today and a pretty cold night.

Mix of rain, snow today followed by temperature drop overnight

CBC News ·
There was an unpleasant mix of rain and snow Saturday into Sunday. Monday could be much of the same. (CBC)

In what may be a similar mix to what Ottawa got on the weekend, the forecast calls for periods of snow this morning, with a chance of getting some rain as well from mid-morning to early evening.

After that, it will clear up and cool down.

The overnight low is -4 C with a wind chill making it feel like -8.

Tuesday should be sunny, and you should soak it up — it seems like it will be a blip in a week where there's a chance of rain every day until Saturday.

