Weather
A sloppy day turns into a slippery night
The forecast is calling for a mix of snow and rain today and a pretty cold night.
Mix of rain, snow today followed by temperature drop overnight
In what may be a similar mix to what Ottawa got on the weekend, the forecast calls for periods of snow this morning, with a chance of getting some rain as well from mid-morning to early evening.
After that, it will clear up and cool down.
The overnight low is -4 C with a wind chill making it feel like -8.
Tuesday should be sunny, and you should soak it up — it seems like it will be a blip in a week where there's a chance of rain every day until Saturday.
