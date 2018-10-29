A sloppy day turns into a slippery night

The forecast is calling for a mix of snow and rain today and a pretty cold night.

In what may be a similar mix to what Ottawa got on the weekend, the forecast calls for periods of snow this morning, with a chance of getting some rain as well from mid-morning to early evening.

After that, it will clear up and cool down.

The overnight low is -4 C with a wind chill making it feel like -8.

Tuesday should be sunny, and you should soak it up — it seems like it will be a blip in a week where there's a chance of rain every day until Saturday.

