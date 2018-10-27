Weather
Saturday could bring first snowfall
Snow and ice pellets remain remains a possibility for Saturday night.
Saturday will start cold as well with a brisk wind
Unlike the light winds Friday, today will feature a cold raw easterly wind gusting up around 40 km/h.
That will make the high of 4 C feel even colder.
Late today we will likely see some snow, which could accumulate into Sunday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement raising the possibility of two to five centimetres of snow falling in eastern Ontario starting late Saturday afternoon, maybe with some ice pellets along the Ontario-New York border.
If it doesn't snow, it will be very cold rain.
Sunday expect continued snow or rain and a high of 3 C.
