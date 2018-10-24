Wednesday should be fairly sunny

A decent day is in store for late October.

Look for a generally bright day with a seasonal high of 9 C.

The breeze will be cool at times, out of the northwest​ gusting over 20 km/h at times.

There is a slight chance of a late afternoon shower.

Some clouds tonight with a low of 0 C.

Bright, dry weather is in store Thursday through Saturday, although it will be cooler — daytime highs around 5 or 6 C, overnight lows below freezing.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.