Weather
Wednesday should be fairly sunny
Expect a high of 9 C
A decent day is in store for late October.
Look for a generally bright day with a seasonal high of 9 C.
The breeze will be cool at times, out of the northwest gusting over 20 km/h at times.
There is a slight chance of a late afternoon shower.
Some clouds tonight with a low of 0 C.
Bright, dry weather is in store Thursday through Saturday, although it will be cooler — daytime highs around 5 or 6 C, overnight lows below freezing.
