Cool temperatures on Tuesday with a chance of rain
Weather

It will be marginally less chilly today, but with mainly cloudy skies, a cool east-northeast breeze and a few showers in the area.

Won't be as cold as Monday was, but it won't really be warm, either

Expect Tuesday to be cool with mainly cloudy skies and a chance of rain. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Look for a high near 9 C.

We can hope for a bit more in the way of sunshine Wednesday through Saturday, but don't count on any warmth.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

