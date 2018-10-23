Weather
Cool temperatures on Tuesday with a chance of rain
It will be marginally less chilly today, but with mainly cloudy skies, a cool east-northeast breeze and a few showers in the area.
Won't be as cold as Monday was, but it won't really be warm, either
It will be marginally less chilly today, but with mainly cloudy skies, a cool east-northeast breeze and a few showers in the area.
Look for a high near 9 C.
We can hope for a bit more in the way of sunshine Wednesday through Saturday, but don't count on any warmth.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.