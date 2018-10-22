Decent chance of flurries Monday morning

Depending on when your alarm goes off, you could wake up to snow on the ground.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of flurries today, with that precipitation changing to showers in the afternoon.

Expect mild winds and a daytime high of around 6 C.

Tonight should bring drizzle and fog patches after midnight, with an overnight low of 2 C.

Tuesday's currently looking a lot like today, with a chance of either showers or flurries and a high that won't reach double digits.

