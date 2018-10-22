Weather
Decent chance of flurries Monday morning
Environment Canada is predicting those flurries could switch to rain showers later in the day.
Will likely turn to showers by the afternoon
Depending on when your alarm goes off, you could wake up to snow on the ground.
Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of flurries today, with that precipitation changing to showers in the afternoon.
Expect mild winds and a daytime high of around 6 C.
Tonight should bring drizzle and fog patches after midnight, with an overnight low of 2 C.
Tuesday's currently looking a lot like today, with a chance of either showers or flurries and a high that won't reach double digits.
