Weather
Saturday will be gusty and wet
Expect some gusts up to 40 km/h, and some scattered showers in the morning.
Sunday will be much cooler and dryer
Overnight rain tapers off this morning to a few scattered showers.
The breeze will still be gusty, gusting near 40 km/h out of the west.
Look for a seasonal high near 11 C with clouds and a few sunny breaks.
Much colder air moves in for Sunday, with a high expected to only reach 4 C, but at least it will be dry.
