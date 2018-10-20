Saturday will be gusty and wet

Skip to Main Content
Expect some gusts up to 40 km/h, and some scattered showers in the morning.

Sunday will be much cooler and dryer

There will be clouds and some scattered showers to kick of the weekend. (CBC)

Overnight rain tapers off this morning to a few scattered showers.

The breeze will still be gusty, gusting near 40 km/h out of the west.

Look for a seasonal high near 11 C with clouds and a few sunny breaks.

Much colder air moves in for Sunday, with a high expected to only reach 4 C, but at least it will be dry.

