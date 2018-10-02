Skip to Main Content
Tuesday will be cold and rainy
Weather

Tuesday will be cold and rainy

The calendar says early October, but it will feel like November today.

A damp, cool, and at times breezy day lies ahead

CBC News ·
Expect a cool and damp day on Tuesday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The calendar says early October, but it will feel like November today.

A damp, cool, and at times breezy day lies ahead.

Highs will likely not even get into the teens, so grab a jacket to go along with the umbrella.

Milder and brighter weather returns Wednesday and we may sneak into the 20s on Thursday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us