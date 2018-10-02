Weather
Tuesday will be cold and rainy
The calendar says early October, but it will feel like November today.
A damp, cool, and at times breezy day lies ahead
Highs will likely not even get into the teens, so grab a jacket to go along with the umbrella.
Milder and brighter weather returns Wednesday and we may sneak into the 20s on Thursday.
