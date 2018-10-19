Weather
Above average temperatures warm up Friday
Temperatures should rise well into the mid-teens today, above normal for this time of year.
Expect some showers later in the evening
A gusty southwest wind will develop today and boost the temperatures all the way into the mid teens — above normal for a change.
Look for sunshine with some cloudiness later in the afternoon.
Showers catch up with us Friday night into Saturday morning, with temperatures peaking around the seasonal average of 11 C.
It will turn cooler again Saturday night.
