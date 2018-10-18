Skip to Main Content
Thursday will be a cold one
Weather

The sun will be out, but it will only help warm us psychologically, as the high only hits 4 C.

A breeze will pick up a bit too, so bundle up

CBC News ·
It will be cold in Ottawa on Thursday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

It is a particularly chilly start to the day.

After another chilly night, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid teens by Friday afternoon.

Look for showers Friday overnight into the first part of Saturday.

