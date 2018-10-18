Weather
Thursday will be a cold one
The sun will be out, but it will only help warm us psychologically, as the high only hits 4 C.
A breeze will pick up a bit too, so bundle up
It is a particularly chilly start to the day.
The sun will be out, but it will only help warm us psychologically, as the high only hits 4 C.
A breeze will pick up a bit too, so bundle up.
After another chilly night, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid teens by Friday afternoon.
Look for showers Friday overnight into the first part of Saturday.
