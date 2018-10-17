Skip to Main Content
Wednesday will be windy and wet
Wednesday will be windy and wet

Expect another windy, rainy day on Wednesday, with a chance of flurries at night.

A chance of scattered showers (or flurries) today before a cold night

Expect a windy and at times wet day on Wednesday. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Expect another blustery day today.

Winds will be out of the southwest this time gusting near 50 km/h, so the high of 10 C will feel cooler.

Expect scattered showers all day into the evening, with a chance of flurries early this evening as temperatures drop.

A cold night is on tap, with a low of -4 C and frost likely, and the high tomorrow will only be 4 C.

No rain or snow expected Thursday.

