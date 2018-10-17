Weather
Wednesday will be windy and wet
Expect another windy, rainy day on Wednesday, with a chance of flurries at night.
A chance of scattered showers (or flurries) today before a cold night
Expect another blustery day today.
Winds will be out of the southwest this time gusting near 50 km/h, so the high of 10 C will feel cooler.
Expect scattered showers all day into the evening, with a chance of flurries early this evening as temperatures drop.
A cold night is on tap, with a low of -4 C and frost likely, and the high tomorrow will only be 4 C.
No rain or snow expected Thursday.
