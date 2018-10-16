Skip to Main Content
Tuesday will require a jacket
Tuesday will require a jacket

It's still blustery this morning after last night's strong winds across the region.

Look for a high of 10 C with sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness

After a windy start, it will still be cool on Tuesday. The sun should come out, at least. (Harry Foster/@harry_fosters)

Temperatures are in the low single digits too, so make sure you bundle up on the way out the door.

An average high would be around 13 C.

Tonight will get as cold as 5 C or so, with a chance of showers starting early Wednesday morning.

The sun may end up rising behind those rain clouds, with a daytime high of 8 C.

Wednesday night's low is -4 C.

