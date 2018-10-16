Tuesday will require a jacket

It's still blustery this morning after last night's strong winds across the region.

Temperatures are in the low single digits too, so make sure you bundle up on the way out the door.

Look for a high of 10 C with sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness.

An average high would be around 13 C.

Tonight will get as cold as 5 C or so, with a chance of showers starting early Wednesday morning.

The sun may end up rising behind those rain clouds, with a daytime high of 8 C.

Wednesday night's low is -4 C.

