Skip to Main Content
After a sunny weekend, the rain returns Monday
Weather

After a sunny weekend, the rain returns Monday

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and rainy periods starting this morning, along with a daytime high in the low teens.

Expect cloudy skies and rainy periods this morning

CBC News ·
Cloudy skies will return to Ottawa today, with a decent chance of rain this morning. (Ian Black/CBC)

After a sun-filled weekend, rainy weather should return Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and rainy periods starting this morning.

The daytime high should hit 13 C.

High wind gusts could hit the region tonight and that rain likely won't taper off until around midnight. 

Tonight's low is only 3 C.

Tuesday should see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9 C.

There's another chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us