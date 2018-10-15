After a sunny weekend, the rain returns Monday

After a sun-filled weekend, rainy weather should return Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and rainy periods starting this morning.

The daytime high should hit 13 C.

High wind gusts could hit the region tonight and that rain likely won't taper off until around midnight.

Tonight's low is only 3 C.

Tuesday should see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9 C.

There's another chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

