Weather
Saturday will be dry, but cool
The good news is that we have dry weather for the weekend. The bad news is it will be pretty chilly.
Expect temperatures in the single digits today
We are not likely to get out of the single digits Saturday under intervals of sun and cloud, and the breeze will still be up.
Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning, before we warm into the mid teens.
