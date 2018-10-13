Skip to Main Content
Saturday will be dry, but cool
Weather

Saturday will be dry, but cool

The good news is that we have dry weather for the weekend. The bad news is it will be pretty chilly.

Expect temperatures in the single digits today

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be a nice weekend to get outside and see the fall colours, but bundle up because temperatures will be in the single digits. (Ian Black/CBC)

We are not likely to get out of the single digits Saturday under intervals of sun and cloud, and the breeze will still be up.

Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning, before we warm into the mid teens.

