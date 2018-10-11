Weather
Expect some rain on Thursday
We're in for one last day of relative warmth as the high reaches the low 20s with a blustery southwest wind.
Thursday will bring the last warm weather for a while
A wet and in some spots foggy start to your Thursday means a slower than usual morning commute.
There's a 30 per cent chance of showers as the day goes on and a 40 per cent chance from tonight into tomorrow.
Expect one last day of relative warmth as the high reaches the low 20s with a blustery southwest wind.
There's still a bit of humidity in the day, making it feel like the mid-to-high 20s.
Much cooler weather moves in to wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend.
There's still a slight chance of some flurries on Friday night.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.