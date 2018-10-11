Skip to Main Content
Expect some rain on Thursday
Weather

Expect some rain on Thursday

We're in for one last day of relative warmth as the high reaches the low 20s with a blustery southwest wind.

Thursday will bring the last warm weather for a while

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Fallen leaves in Ottawa's Dominion Arboretum in October 2018. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

 A wet and in some spots foggy start to your Thursday means a slower than usual morning commute.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers as the day goes on and a 40 per cent chance from tonight into tomorrow.

Expect one last day of relative warmth as the high reaches the low 20s with a blustery southwest wind.

There's still a bit of humidity in the day, making it feel like the mid-to-high 20s.

Much cooler weather moves in to wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend.

There's still a slight chance of some flurries on Friday night.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us