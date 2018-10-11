Expect some rain on Thursday

A wet and in some spots foggy start to your Thursday means a slower than usual morning commute.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers as the day goes on and a 40 per cent chance from tonight into tomorrow.

Expect one last day of relative warmth as the high reaches the low 20s with a blustery southwest wind.

There's still a bit of humidity in the day, making it feel like the mid-to-high 20s.

Much cooler weather moves in to wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend.

There's still a slight chance of some flurries on Friday night.

