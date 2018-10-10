More mild weather for Wednesday

Still mild today with a few showers around, so grab the umbrella on the way out the door.

Highs will sneak into the low 20s with a breeze out of the east. The humidex will make it feel as warm as 28.

Tonight there's the same 40 per cent chance of showers as the day with a low of 13 C.

More rain is likely for Thursday, especially in the morning, and it will still be mild.

Temperatures are poised to drop starting Friday, to the extent there is a chance of flurries on Friday night.

The Ottawa airport hasn't seen snowflakes since April 18.

