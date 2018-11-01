Weather
Mostly overcast Thursday with evening showers
You should get outside if you can today, because more rain is possible Friday and Saturday.
Look for a cloudy day, with a high near 8 C.
Some fog patches around to start the day, but some limited sunshine early this morning too.
Other than that look for a cloudy day with a high near 8 C.
The wind will generally be light, so try to get outside if you can.
More rain is expected by evening, lasting into the first part of Friday.
After a brief reprieve, showers may return on Friday afternoon.
