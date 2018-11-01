Skip to Main Content
Mostly overcast Thursday with evening showers
You should get outside if you can today, because more rain is possible Friday and Saturday.

Look for a cloudy day, with a high near 8 C.

CBC News ·
It will be another overcast day on Thursday. (Ian Black/CBC)

Some fog patches around to start the day, but some limited sunshine early this morning too.

The wind will generally be light, so try to get outside if you can.  

More rain is expected by evening, lasting into the first part of Friday.

After a brief reprieve, showers may return on Friday afternoon.

