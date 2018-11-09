Snow in the forecast for Friday

Be prepared … Some snow is on the way Friday.

The morning commute won't be affected, but some snow may slow down the drive starting around noon.

The snow is bringing along its good friend, "wind gusts up to 40 km/h," to the party.

The evening doesn't look great. We could easily see four to six centimetres of snow before it changes to a bit of rain overnight.

The changeover to rain will happen earlier in the afternoon in the Kingston area.

Ottawa's high gets to about 1 C, but remember that wind.

Saturday there will be less snow (some flurries starting late in the morning) but more wind (gusts up to 60 km/h before noon).

Remembrance Day morning on Sunday should be sunny and maybe a degree or two under the freezing mark.

