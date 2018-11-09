Snow in the forecast for Friday

Be prepared some snow is on the way Friday.

The morning commute won't be affected, but some snow may slow down the afternoon drive.

The evening doesn't look great. We could easily see two centimetres of snow accumulate before it changes to a bit of rain overnight.

The high gets to about 3 C, but easterly winds up to 30 km/h will make it chilly. Saturday it will cool down even further.

The chilly temperatures will continue after that with Sunday, Monday and Tuesday forecasted to have highs of around 0 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.