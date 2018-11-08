Today will be mild, but the cold and snow is coming

It'll still be a bit windy today at times, but nowhere as bad as it was the last couple of days.

Look for some breaks of sunshine before the clouds return.

There's is a slight chance of a passing shower this afternoon.

The high hits 7 C, which will make today easily the mildest day we'll see over the next little while.

On Friday and through the weekend, it will be very chilly, with a big drop in temperatures.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement with an early heads-up there could be a good amount of snow around Gatineau Friday afternoon, generally about 10 to 15 centimetres.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have forecasted highs of around 0 C.

