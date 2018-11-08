Weather
Today will be mild, but the cold and snow is coming
Today's high hits 7 C — easily the warmest temperature we'll see in the next little while.
Temperatures will dip considerably this weekend
It'll still be a bit windy today at times, but nowhere as bad as it was the last couple of days.
Look for some breaks of sunshine before the clouds return.
There's is a slight chance of a passing shower this afternoon.
On Friday and through the weekend, it will be very chilly, with a big drop in temperatures.
Environment Canada has a special weather statement with an early heads-up there could be a good amount of snow around Gatineau Friday afternoon, generally about 10 to 15 centimetres.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have forecasted highs of around 0 C.
