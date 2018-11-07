Skip to Main Content
Wednesday starts windy, but it will be warmer
Weather

A normal high this time of year is 7 C, and we will get to 9 C under clouds with glimpses of sun.

Temperatures will dip considerably this weekend

You can expect a mix of sun and cloud today, with strong winds in the morning. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

It's a blustery start to your Wednesday, but it will also be quite mild.

It will get a bit cooler Thursday, with a high of 7 C.

Then on Friday and through the weekend, it will be very chilly. Sunday has a forecast high of just 0 C. 

