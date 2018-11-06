Skip to Main Content
Rainy but warmer on Tuesday

Be prepared for some brisk winds in the afternoon

Winds kicking up to 50 km/h today.

It will be rainy on Tuesday and you should expect strong winds in the afternoon. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

More rain is on tap today, and the wind will really pick up late this afternoon right into the evening.

The wind is easterly now, but will turn more southerly later, gusting to 50 km/h.

In a bit of good news, at least the temperatures will rise, hitting double digits by late this afternoon. 

Wednesday has more rain in the forecast and a high of 9 C. 

