Cloudy skies, rain return Monday morning

After a bright and sunny Sunday, gloomy skies return today in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for rain to start falling this morning, with winds out of the east at around 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The daytime high should hit 6 C.

That rainfall should continue off-and-on tonight and into Tuesday, when the temperature should at least rise into the double digits.

It's unlikely we'll get any glimpse of the sun again until Wednesday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.