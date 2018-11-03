Skip to Main Content
Saturday starts with rain and then the wind picks up
Weather

Saturday starts with rain and then the wind picks up

The high will only be 4 C, so make sure to bundle up if you head outside.

Sunshine will come out on Sunday

CBC News ·
You will need an umbrella at the start of the day and later on winds will pick up. (Pawel Dwulit/Canadian Press)

There will still be a few showers around on Saturday, but they should taper off this afternoon.

By that time, some very gusty winds will develop that could exceed 50 km/h out of the west.

The high will only be 4 C, so make sure to bundle up if you head outside.  

After a frosty start to the day Sunday, we can look forward to sunshine, a high near 6 C and lighter winds.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|