Saturday starts with rain and then the wind picks up

There will still be a few showers around on Saturday, but they should taper off this afternoon.

By that time, some very gusty winds will develop that could exceed 50 km/h out of the west.

The high will only be 4 C, so make sure to bundle up if you head outside.

After a frosty start to the day Sunday, we can look forward to sunshine, a high near 6 C and lighter winds.

