Pleasant day Friday, but more snow and ice this weekend

Sunshine sure has been in short supply as of late, and we'll be lucky to see a few glimpses this morning.

This time of year there are usually low clouds hanging around, keeping the sun at bay.

At least the wind won't be as strong today and you can expect a high of about 1 C.

Some sunny breaks Saturday morning, but by late evening, a messy mix of snow and ice begins, lasting into early Sunday before a changeover to rain.

