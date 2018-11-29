No snow at all on Thursday for a change

We've certainly seen our share of snow this November, but the next few days will offer us a break from the white stuff.

We start this day below zero, so there could be some icy spots.

The high sneaks up to about 2 C with a northwest breeze of around 20 km/h.

You can hope for a glimpse or two of the sun, but low clouds this time of year tend to be more prevalent.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.